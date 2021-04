A young man from County Wexford has won a prestigious literary prize in England for his poetry.

Ryan Murphy from Gorey picked up First Prize in the 2021 Open Poetry Competition from the Kent and Sussex Poetry Society.

His piece, The Mundane Borders on Evil was written two years ago and the 26 year told South East Radio that it was inspired by events in the news at the time:

You can read the winning poem and find out what the judges has to say about Ryan’s entry here:

