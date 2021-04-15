GOREY RETAILERS PLEAD WITH THE GOVERNMENT TO ALLOW CLICK AND COLLECT

Retailers across Wexford are becoming increasingly frustrated over the unfair advantage large multinational companies have because of Covid 19 restrictions around

essential shopping

Aontu Councillor Jim Codd says he is meeting people on a daily basis who are pleading with the Government to allow click and collect, otherwise we could see many small family owned businesses closing down.

Ian Bailey runs the Toymaster store in Gorey and says even something small like click and collect will help their business survive in the short term:

Margarita Whitty has a children’s boutique on Esmond Street in Gorey.

She says all smaller retailers want is to have a level playing field:

