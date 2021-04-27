Growing Opposition To County Development Plan 2021-2027

A Detailed discussion took place yesterday with Wexford County Councillors regarding the County Development Plan 2021 to 2027

One of a number of disagreements centers around fears that one off housing across rural Wexford could be a thing of the past if the plan was to get the go ahead.

There is a general agreement among local representatives that this should not happen and further consideration needs to take place

Independent Councillor Mary Farrell is adamant that such a plane should never be agreed to

