Hairdressers are getting ready for Monday week when they’ll be allowed to welcome back their customers for the first time since Christmas.

Personal services are slated to return on the 10th of May in what has been seen as a major boost for the beauty industry.

Maeve Halford, the owner of Halford’s Hair Studio in Gorey says they’re going all out to be ready for the reopening and she’s looking forward to getting back to business:

