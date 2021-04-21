HOOK LIGHTHOUSE TO WELCOME BACK VISITORS ON MAY 1ST

One of the best-known tourist attractions in County Wexford say they’ll be returning to business next month.

Officials from Hook Lighthouse say they are going to welcome back visitors on the May Bank Holiday weekend and then every weekend after that until more guidance is given by the government.

A number of attractions in the county are looking to recoup some of the losses they’ve experienced this year as a result of being closed by public health guidelines.

Acting manager at the Lighthouse Lorraine Waters told South East Radio they’re excited and apprehensive about welcoming people back:

