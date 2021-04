There’s a chance this summer for the Wexford Football League to think outside the box and support their players.

That’s the view of Enniscorthy councillor Aidan Browne who has welcomed news that amateur sport matches will return this summer.

Matches can take place from the 7th of June while adults may train in pods of 15 from Monday week.

Councillor Browne, a former league winner with Moyne Rangers says there’s a gap to be exploited that can give players what they deserve:

