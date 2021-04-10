HOSPITAL FIGURES DOWN NEARLY 25% AS VACCINE HAS EFFECT FOR COVID NUMBERS

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen by almost a quarter since the start of the month.

Latest figures show 208 patients are being treated – including 51 in intensive care units.

In an update from last night, Wexford General Hospital recorded 4 people with virus at Wexford General Hospital and 1 people in critical care.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says the country could be on a good trend – with the effect of vaccines reducing sickness levels for the most vulnerable.

455 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 here, and 14 more patients are confirmed to have died.

Three of those deaths were in April, with the rest spread across the first three months of the year.

