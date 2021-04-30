HOUSEHOLD FUEL ON THE RISE AS CARBON TAX INCREASE KICKS IN

The price of household fuel is going to get more expensive from tomorrow as a delayed increase in the carbon tax is due to kick in.

The increase was promised in the Budget last October but the €7.50 rise to €33.50 per tonne of CO2 was postponed until the summer.

It means an increase of €76 to the average household’s annual natural gas bill, €3.52 to a 40kg bag of coal and 76c to every bale of briquettes.

New Ross District chair Michael Whelan says it’s important to highlight that this tax will hit the most vulnerable in society:

