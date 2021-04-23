JOURNALISM GRADUATE PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED FOR INDEPENDENT RADIO SECTOR

Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme.

Learning Waves & the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland launch innovative student training and development programme in Journalism.

Ten journalism graduates will have the opportunity to be placed in one of Ireland’s Independent radio stations as part of the Learning Waves ‘Journalism Graduate Programme’. The graduate programme, jointly funded by Learning Waves, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and Skillnet Ireland, will provide for ten students to receive hands-on training and development, while working in one of the country’s independent radio stations.

The paid internship, which runs for a period of five months, aims to provide students with the skills and knowledge to better understand traditional and new media communication sources, including radio, online and mobile platforms. Students will be assigned a mentor who will oversee a training programme to include the fundamentals of broadcast journalism, content creation, storytelling for radio, audio production, media literacy, broadcast law, voice training, mobile journalism, leadership skills and personal development.

Teresa Hanratty, Project Manager of Learning Waves Skillnet, the training body for the Independent Commercial Radio Sector in Ireland said “Learning Waves is delighted to be leading out with the Journalism Graduate Programme in partnership with the BAI. The Programme was piloted in 2019 with five students and we’re thrilled that the initiative is catering for ten students this year. Developing new talent for the radio sector is of huge importance to the future proofing of the independent radio sector. Training is a key investment by stations and Learning Waves has been working closely with the sector to create new and innovative ways in the learning and development of talent. The Journalism Graduate Programme is one such initiative.”

Michael O’Keefe, CEO of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland added “The BAI is delighted to once again support the Journalism Graduate Programme which facilitates trainers, broadcasters and educators to work together to offer journalism graduates practical skills and experience. The development of such cross sectoral partnerships is to be welcomed and the expansion of the programme this year to offer 10 internships reflects the success of the initiative, first operated by Learning Waves in 2019.

South East Radio is excited to support this initiative and the future of Journalism.

