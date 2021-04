A Fianna Fail councillor says the Tanaiste’s done a poor job of reassuring people over the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Leo Varadkar prompted a storm of criticism when he said people who refuse the jab will go to ‘the back of the queue’.

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan says he’s now fielding calls from concerned people who are hesitating about registering for their vaccinations:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related