Less than 5 cases of Covid reported in Wexford yesterday

Less than 5 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wexford yesterday.
The 14 day incidence rate for the County now stands at 40.4
Under 50 cases were reported in the Model County in the last two weeks.
Just 48 new cases of the virus were confirmed over 14 days.
Meanwhile, 474 new cases were confirmed nationwide last night along with 3 additional deaths.
Professor Julien Mercille, from the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group, believes as the Country opens up, we will see a rise in cases of Covid-19.
“When we reopen and things are under control and we have very low number of cases thats one thing.
“Maybe things are stable and we can open and hope that things remain stable.
“But when we reopen with the level of cases that we have, there is a significant likelihood that they can go up again.”
Last night an announcement was made about the next phase in reopening the country.
Photo credit: commons.wikimedia