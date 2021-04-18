LOCKDOWNS, DANCEHALL CLOSURES AND CURFEWS WERE PART OF LIFE IN 1921 WEXFORD

we may think that being under lockdown and having travel restrictions in place is a new phenomenon but one Wexford historian is pointing out that is not the case.

Barry Lacey from Ballycarney is well known for his work on researching events that took place in Wexford during the War of Independence.

A number of centenary commemorations will be remembered this year including the attack on the New Ross barracks and the burning of Ballyrankin house.

Speaking on South East Radio’s I Remember programme, Barry says life in 1921 wasn’t that different to 2021 in some ways:

