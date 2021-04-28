NEW MILK PRICE TRACKER HAILED AS A GAME CHANGER FOR WEXFORD FARMERS

Wexford farmers are being encouraged to keep an eye on the milk price to make sure they’re not losing out in tough times.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association has launched a new Interactive Milk Price Tracker which will allow dairy farmers to compare what different processors will pay for their product.

The move has been seen as a gamechanger for farmers that will put the power back in their hands.

President of the ICMSA Pat McCormack has told South East Radio that the fight for more fair milk prices marches on with the new tool in their arsenal:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related