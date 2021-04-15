NEW WATER SPORT FACILITY CENTRE TO BE BUILT ON CURRACLOE BEACH

A Water Based Activity Facility Centre is to be established at Curracloe as part of a wave of measures to encourage more water sports at Irish beaches.

€19 million will be shared among 22 projects around the Irish coastline as part of a tourism boost by Failte Ireland and the government.

The facilities will be all weather and available all year round for sports like kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and open water swimming

Wexford County Councillor Gary Laffan says up to €750,000 will be available for the Curracloe centre with the first phase is due to be finished next summer.

He told South East Radio that it’ll be a huge investment in the area:

