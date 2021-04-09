ONE MAN QUESTIONED AFTER 2 SEIZURES BY REVENUE OFFICERS IN ROSSLARE THIS WEEK

Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort seized almost 18,500 cigarettes during a search yesterday.

The contraband was discovered when officers stopped and searched a Slovakian registered van that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The cigarettes had an estimated retail value of €13,120 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €10,350.

A Slovakian national in his 40’s was questioned.

It follows a separate seizure on Wednesday when customs recovered 85 litres of wine.

The alcohol was discovered following the search of an unaccompanied trailer, that also arrived from Cherbourg.

Investigations there are ongoing.

