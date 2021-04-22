ONLINE MEETING FOR LOCAL OPPOSITION TO BLACKSTAIRS WINDFARM GETS UNDERWAY TONIGHT

Over 100 people have signed up for an online townhall meeting in the Bunclody area to register their opposition to a proposed wind farm.

Last month, Carlow County Council refused planning permission for the development of 178m turbines in the Blackstairs mountains after local opposition.

Forestry company Collite has lodged an appeal to that ruling as they want the Croughan Windfarm Project to go ahead on the Wexford/Carlow border.

The online meeting will take place at 8pm and chairperson of the Save Mount Leinster group Joe Kirwan told South East Radio that they have reached an oversaturation point when it comes to wind farms in north Wexford:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related