OPW MINISTER HITS OUT AT LOCAL AUTHORITIES OVER VACANT GARDA STATIONS

Local authorities are refusing to take vacant Garda Stations from the OPW when they are offered to them, according to a government Minister.

Patrick O Donovan was responding to an RTE Prime Time Investigates programme that raised questions over the management of properties by the Office of Public Works.

Questions remain around the old Wexford Garda Station on Roche’s Road in the town which is not in use since the opening of the Division headquarters on the Mulgannon Road.

Minister of State O’Donovan says the issues raised have been known for some time and are being dealt with.

He says the OPW has tried to deal with vacant properties it owns:

