PARENTS AND CHILDREN TURNED AWAY BECAUSE OF POOR MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES IN WEXFORD – MURPHY

Successive government’s have let down the people of Wexford when it comes to the issue of mental health.

That’s the view of Independent TD Verona Murphy after news emerged that Wexford General Hospital is one of 4 Emergency Department’s in the country who are without an acute on site psychiatric service.

There have also been claims that a medical psychiatric doctor is only at the hospital for 3 hours a week.

Teenagers and children who need immediate emergency care in relation to their mental health are being forced to go to Dublin or Waterford for treatment.

Giving her reaction to the news on the Morning Mix, Deputy Murphy says no child or parent should be turned away from receiving help in their home county:

