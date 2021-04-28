Promenade Bridge In Enniscorthy Should never have been Put There

The bridge over the river Urrin on the promenade walk in Enniscorthy is not mobility friendly had should never have been put there.

That’s the view of Fine Gael Councillor Cathal Byrne.

Councillor Byrne says has been approached by several members of the public during the lockdown complaining that the bridge, which was built ten years ago, is inaccessible for wheelchair users and buggies, as well as people unsteady under foot.

Cathal Byrne is insisting that a new more accessible bridge be installed as part of plans to extend the Country walkway to borodale in a seven and a half KM loop back to Ennscorthy

