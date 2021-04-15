Pulse Point App

A new app is available for the general public for when they need to access a defibrillator in the Enniscorthy area. The Pulse Point app is now live in County Wexford and the initiative aims to put the power in your hands to save lives.

The idea came about through local activists Harry Nolan, Paddy Redmond and Michael Devereux in memory of Ger Devereux who passed away in 2015.

Harry explained to the Morning Mix that the app is helpful but it’s just another tool in your arsenal when you’re in a life saving situation:

