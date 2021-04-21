Renewed Calls To Tackle Illegal Dumping In Wexford

Wexford Fianna Fail Councillor Garry laffan says he backs calls for QR codes or car registration numbers to be printed on Drive-Thru food packaging, to trace where illegally dumped litter comes from.

Councillor Laffan agrees with Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell who says the majority of rubbish disposed of on roadsides comes from takeaway outlets.

Fast food giant McDonalds say the proposal presents a data protection issue.

Garry Laffan says we should check out the legality around GDPR, but on the scourge of illegal dumping, He says Wexford country side is being destroyed

