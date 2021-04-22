RIVERSIDE VACCINATION CENTRE TO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC TOMORROW

The Wexford vaccination Centre at the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy opens to the general public from tomorrow

For the past few weeks vaccinations have been rolled out to the remainder of health care workers and to those with chronic health conditions.

From tomorrow, 65 to 69 year olds will get their injection once they have registered online or by phone on 1850-24 1850

Towards the end of next week it will be the turn of 60 to 64 year olds.

Jeanne Hendrick is Manager of HSE Community Health Care and says they’re ready at the Riverside:

