ROSSLARE DIRECT PROVISION RESIDENTS GIVE BACK TO LOCAL COMMUNITY

Service users at the Direct Provision centre at Rosslare want to contribute to the local community as soon as they come here.

That’s the message from the centre manager Paul Walsh who says his group encourage asylum seekers to upskill and enroll in college courses the minute they arrive.

There are 94 residents of the DP centre in Rosslare many of whom have made dangerous journeys from war torn countries or brutal dictatorships.

Paul told the Morning Mix, these people want to give back to the locals who welcome them as soon as they land:

One service user Aziz says Covid hasn’t stopped him from helping out the people around him:

