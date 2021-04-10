RURAL PUBS IN WEXFORD CAN BECOME COMMUNITY HUBS TO SURVIVE IN THE FUTURE – HUMPHRIES

Rural pubs in County Wexford can be adapted to make the most of them when they return to business later in the year.

That’s the view of the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphries who says this is an opportunity for them to become community hubs.

Many pubs haven’t taken in much business for over a year with many owners understandably frustrated at the lack of a timeline for reopening

Speaking to South East Radio’s Business Matters, the Minister says her department is coming up with ways to make the pub the centre of the village once again:

