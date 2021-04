The education minister says older people are 70 times more likely to die from Covid compared to those under 35.

It comes as three major teachers unions are set to consider industrial action tomorrow if the government doesn’t prioritise their members for vaccination.

The unions were angered by a change in the vaccine rollout list, which will now be based solely on age.

Norma Foley says this was done because of new scientific advice.

