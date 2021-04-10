SER SPORTS HOUR 10TH APRIL WITH PAUL “SPOT” MURPHY AND DEAN GOODISON

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we looked at the frustrations that are being felt by junior soccer players in the county as they still have no return to play protocols to speak of.

North End United striker Paul “Spot” Murphy gave us an insight into his ideas about how the league can return safely and why players need to have a plan or they may leave the game for good.

We also reviewed the season so far for the Wexford Youths women who have just 1 point from a possible 6 with local journalist Dean Goodison.

Despite the results not falling their way, Dean says there is progress being made in general play and highlights Ellen Molloy as a mixture of Leo Messi and Mo Salah.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Paul “Spot” Murphy on the frustrations at a lack of a plan for local soccer:

Dean Goodison on Wexford Youths season so far and why the results will start to fall their way:

