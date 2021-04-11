SER SPORTS HOUR 11TH APRIL WITH JIMMY CORCORAN, JOE DEVLIN AND KEVIN CREANE

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from the new goalkeeper at Wexford FC Jimmy Corcoran on his amazing career so far even though he’s just 19 years of age.

The Meath man told us about his devastation at leaving Preston North End, the jubilation of winning a trophy with the Republic of Ireland and why he’s shutting down the rumours of a run in the GAA championship this summer.

The Michael Fortune Memorial Future Champion stakes at the Enniscorthy Greyhound Track was won by local trainer Joe Devlin and his dog Son of Sons.

Joe joined us on the show to tell us a little more about his champion, the struggles he’s had with training this year and why the closure of the track would be a major blow to the sport in the South East.

And we regaled you with the story of the £600 horse Skyace and his Wexford owners Kevin Creane and Kerill Sutton.

Kevin joined Alan Corcoran during the week to talk about how he came to own a champion and about living it up in Abu Dhabi.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Jimmy Corcoran on his packed footballing life despite still being a teenager:

Joe Devlin on his win in the Michael Fortune Memorial stakes:

Kevin Creane on the £600 horse:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related