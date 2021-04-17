SER SPORTS HOUR 17TH APRIL WITH DENIS HENNESSY, JOHN HEGARTY, PADRAIG WHITTY AND BRIAN O’SULLIVAN

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from Denis Hennessy of the Wexford Football League on their plans for the return of soccer.

It’s still a waiting game unfortunately but there are discussions about a summer tournament before the league comes back in the autumn.

Denis also discussed the lack of astroturf pitches available for teams in the county and what will happen to the semi finals of the Oscar Traynor Cup with Wexford in the last 4.

John Hegarty and Padraig Whitty from Wexford CBS joined us on the show to tell us more about their campaign for the first floodlit astroturf pitch in the county.

The Pitch Together gofundme is live and the Boker Boys told us why a facility like this is huge for the community and not just the school.

Another loss for Wexford FC tonight as Brian O’Sullivan tried to make sense of their 2-1 loss at home to Cobh Ramblers.

More unforced errors mean Wexford are shooting themselves in the foot time and time again, Brian discussed the game and what he plans to do to fix those mistakes.

You can tune in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Denis Hennessy on the return of the Wexford Football League:

John Hegarty and Padraig Whitty on the Pitch Together campaign for Wexford CBS:

Wexford FC boss Brian O’Sullivan on the loss to Cobh Ramblers:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related