SER SPORTS HOUR 18TH APRIL WITH NICKY HYNES, TOM ELMES AND JONATHAN MOORE

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we highlighted the great news that a permanent home for Wexford Bohemians Football Club has finally been sourced and will hopefully act as a base for them going forward.

Nicky Hynes from the club told us about their plans for their 50th anniversary situation while reminiscing about some of the stars that have come through the club over the last half century.

Tom Elmes spoke to Aidan about his Wexford Youths side’s 7-1 win away at Treaty United with the wonderful Ellen Molloy grabbing 4 on the day.

Tom has urged for calm around the 16 year old teenage sensation while outlining the improved aggression on show this week and praising Ciara Rossiter as the best left back in the country.

Jonathan Moore missed the Cheltenham Festival with an unfortunate injury but he’s fit and raring to go for the Punchestown Festival which gets underway on the 27th of April.

The Adamstown man told Dave Keena why he’s the man to step up for Gavin Cromwell now that he has his first Grade 1 under his belt and why Flooring Porter is still one to watch in 2 weeks time.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6pm.

