SER SPORTS HOUR 24TH APRIL WITH RUAIDHRI O’CONNOR, NEIL MURPHY AND BILLY BYRNE

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we brought you some build up to another massive rugby clash Leinster vs Munster in the Rainbow Cup with Irish Independent rugby correspondent Ruaidhri O’Connor.

Munster would go on to take the win and Ruaidhri outlined why it would be brilliant for them to go on and make something of the new tournament while also updating us on Tadhg Furlong’s contract and Josh Murphy’s progress with the Blues.

The Blackwater Wheelers are running a major fundraising event this summer which will see members riding their bikes around the entire county of Wexford clocking over 300kms.

Supporting the Blackwater Coiste Na nOg and The Shea O’Brien trust, secretary of the club Neil Murphy joined us on the show to outline why they’ve decided to take on the Pikeman Cycling Challenge and he also looked at the brilliant news that kids can return to GAA training from Monday.

We also caught up with our hurling analyst Billy Byrne who gave us his thoughts on the league structure this year and outlined ways that Wexford can improve in what could prove to be Davy’s final year in charge.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm

Ruaidhri O’Connor on Leinster v Munster, Tadhg Furlong’s contract and Josh Murphy:

Neil Murphy on the Blackwater Wheelers’ Pikeman Cycling Challenge:

Billy Byrne on the Wexford Hurlers and their league campaign:

