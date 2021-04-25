SER SPORTS HOUR 25TH APRIL WITH DAVY FITZGERALD, CAROLINE DUNNE AND SHANE HANNON

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from the Wexford Senior Hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald as he looked ahead to the league campaign which starts at home to Laois on the 9th of May.

He told us about getting back on the pitch for the first time since Christmas and some unfortunate injuries that they’ll have to deal with before getting back into competitive action.

Caroline Dunne of Bunclody Golf Club will be welcoming back her members from tomorrow as players can return to the course after the latest lockdown.

She sat down with Liam Spratt to tell us how it’ll all work, how they’re dealing with the restrictions in place and why golf is some important for the people of the county.

And finally snooker journalist Shane Hannon joined us on the show to preview the quarter finals of the 2021 World Snooker Championship.

He gave his the inside track on the favourites now that defending champ Ronnie O’Sullivan is out, and why the old guys are ruling the roost and won’t let go of their tournament just yet.

You can listen into the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Davy Fitzgerald on returning to the field with the Wexford Senior Hurlers and injury update:

Caroline Dunne on welcoming back members to Bunclody Golf Club tomorrow:

Shane Hannon on the World Snooker Championship and the magic of Ronnie O’Sullivan:

