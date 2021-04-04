SER SPORTS HOUR 3RD APRIL WITH VINCENT KEARNEY, CONOR LAMBERT, ANN ROONEY AND DONAL MURPHY

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from Courtown Golf Club captain Vincent Kearney as he outlined his delight at finally having a roadmap to getting his members back out on the course.

Vincent discussed the financial situation that many golf clubs find themselves in, the battle for younger players and why getting the gender balance right in Courtown is so important.

Then we went just up the road to speak to Ann Rooney of the Gorey Tennis Club which will also welcome back their members of the 26th of April.

Ann told Aidan Delaney about the work that went in to getting Gorey ready to go after the first lockdown while also detailing the measures they brought in to keep members engaged over lockdown.

Easter Sunday is the final day of a month long campaign for the Ferns St Aidan’s GAA Club as they finish up their March On Together event.

Conor Lambert is PRO for the club and told us what the event entails and why having a target like a fundraiser can help bring you out of your comfort zone in the best way possible.

And finally New Ross racing reporter Donal Murphy joined the show to preview Monday’s Irish Grand National where there will be plenty of Wexford interest.

The Irishracing.com man relayed to Aidan why March was an up and down month for the sport and why Paul Nolan has a great chance of taking home the big one.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Vincent Kearney on reopening Courtown Golf Club post lockdown:

Gorey Tennis Club’s Ann Rooney on why tennis should be the sport you try out this summer:

Colm Lambert of Ferns GAA’s March On Together campaign:

Donal Murphy of the Press Association and Irishracing.com on the Irish Grand National:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related