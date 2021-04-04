SER SPORTS HOUR 4TH APRIL WITH LEINSTER RUGBY’S DEBBIE CARTY AND ANDY DOYLE OF FAYTHE HARRIERS

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from the incoming President of Leinster Rugby Debbie Carty as she looks to get more women involved in administration roles across the sport.

The Wexford Wanderers woman described her journey as a mother just helping out to the head of the organization and why she’s hopeful of a September return of the junior game.

The Faythe Harriers GAA club in Wexford Town are looking for your help as they look to upgrade their AED machine and provide a vital piece of equipment for their community.

Andy Doyle of the club told Aidan Delaney about the fundraising campaign they’ve set up, why it’s important for club members to have life saving skills and also look ahead to their 40th celebrations of the famous senior final win over Buffers Alley in 1981.

Debbie Carty on becoming the first female President of Leinster Rugby:

Andy Doyle of Faythe Harriers on their Community Heart Programme and fundraising for a new AED:

