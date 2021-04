The Smithwick’s experience visitor centre in Kilkenny is closing permanently.

Diageo has confirmed the attraction, which lies in the centre of the city, will not be reopening after being shut due to the pandemic.

The company says it was impossible to adapt the Smithwick’s experience and make it a viable business going forward.

Diageo insists it remains committed to supporting pubs and bars in Kilkenny and the wider South East region as they reopen.

