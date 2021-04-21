SOUTH EAST ON TRACK HIT OUT AT PLANS FOR GLEN OF THE DOWNS TUNNEL

Opposition is growing against a new proposed tunnel for the M11 at the Glen of the Downs.

The news emerged yesterday with plans to establish an underground route located under 20 local houses to the western side of the Glen.

There are fears that the building works may mean more delays for commuters to Dublin especially with works already underway at Kilmacanogue.

One of the groups who have spoken out against the tunnel is South East On Track.

Speaking to South East Radio Peter Branigan from the railway group says the money for this project would be much better served for public transport:

