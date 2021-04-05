Stafford Bonded

A County Wexford based company is to undertake a major development at Waterford Airport. Stafford Bonded headquartered in Drinagh has got planning permission to build a 57 million euro whiskey maturation facility at Waterford Airport’s Business Park.

The family run business is involved the storage of cased alcohol products and employs one hundred staff at its Drinagh plant.

The Waterford development will see the provision of thirty eight whiskey maturation warehouses of varying sizes.

