Staycation.

Wexford is missing a trick by not having facilities ready to go to cater for motorhome tourism.

That’s the view of New Ross councillor Anthony Connick who says his area needs to be prepared for the staycation trade this summer.

Mobile home owners in the county have been lamenting the lack of basic services available in the county which forces them to holiday elsewhere.

Speaking to South East Radio, councillor Connick says it doesn’t take much work and can be a huge benefit:

