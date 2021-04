A Wexford principal says it’s been such a boost to see all their students back in the classrooms this week.

All second level pupils returned to the classroom on Monday with many classes delighted to back to in class learning

Rachel O’Connor is the head of Ramsgrange Community School and vice president of the National Association for Principals & Deputies.

She told South East Radio that everyone involved in education is glad to have some normality back in their lives:

