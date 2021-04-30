There’s been a surge in hotel bookings since yesterday’s announcement on the easing of restrictions.

Meanwhile, travel agents say bookings for foreign holidays are low amid uncertainty about the return of international travel.

The Taoiseach says international travel could return from July, though Transport Minister Eamon Ryan believes it will be the latter part of the summer

Ireland is to embrace the EU’s digital green cert to allow travel within the bloc. It would allow people to travel if they are vaccinated, have a negative COVID test or can show they have recovered from the virus.

With bookings non-existent for June and July, Pat Dawson from the Irish Travel Agents Association says he’s frustrated with The Transport Minister.

“He should be front of house and saying ‘we are going to do this in a safe and responsible fashion.'”

However Irish Hotels Federation President Elaina Fitzgerald Kane says people have started booking stay-cations.

“We’ve already seen a great surge in bookings and in interest.

“Interestingly a lot of it yesterday was for June.

“In a way, we are opening a lot earlier than anticipated.”

The Government says it will examine the return of international travel over the next two month but the vaccines impact on new variants will be determining factor.

Photo credit: commons.wikimedia

