SURVEY LAUNCHED TO HIGHLIGHT ISSUES WITH GP SERVICES IN NEW ROSS

Residents of New Ross are being encouraged to have their say on the state of GP services in the town.

An online survey has been launched to highlight the issues that many have trying to access a doctor’s surgery in the current pandemic.

Health care in the town has been put under pressure recently as a number of GPs in the area are overburdened with the amount of patients that they have had to take on.

Marie Doyle is a Sinn Fein representative for the area and says the problems predate Covid and is asking everyone to help paint a picture of the current situation:

