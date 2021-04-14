TRAVELLER GROUPS HIGHLIGHT 80% UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AMONG THE COMMUNITY

Campaigners for the Travelling Community are calling for more equality when it comes to the world of work.

Unemployment has reached 80% in some communities with discrimination during interviews and applications a key reason why many travellers who want to work can’t get a job.

The lack of education is also being highlighted as a reason why many are unable to find work.

Traveller advocate here in Wexford Minnie Connors says the high unemployment during the pandemic gives everyone an insight into the daily lives of her community:

