TUSE BACK ON TRACK DESPITE WIT STAFF OBJECTION

The determination of all involved to establish a University for the South East means the project is now very much back on track according to Wexford Labour TD Brendan Howlin.

His comments follow the announcement yesterday that the formal application for the new university of the south east is to be submitted to government on Friday.

The move was approved by the governing body of Waterford Institute of Technology.

Carlow’s governing body is meeting on Thursday to clear the way for the application to proceed.

Brendan Howlin says he is satisfied that we will reach our goal to have a university at the start of next year:

Gorey Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne shares Deputy Howlin’s enthusiasm and is excited for the prospect that Wexford will be a University Town:

