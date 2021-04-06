Vaccination Centre in Enniscorthy To Open At Two O Clock This Afternoon

The vaccination centre for Enniscorthy and surrounding areas opens it’s doors at the Riverside Park Hotel this afternoon at two O Clock.

People are being asked not to arrive before the appointed time and to leave after being vaccinated without delay to allow for social distancing.

Garda Sergeant Colm Mathews says stewards will be on hand immediately on arrival at the vaccination centre and will direct people where to park.

The public car park at the promenade will be closed for the duration of the vaccination rollout.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related