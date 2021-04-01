VISIT WEXFORD READY TO DEAL WITH WHATEVER TOURISM IS ALLOWED THIS SUMMER

The new chairperson of Visit Wexford says they’re ready to make the most of whatever summer we have.

Paul Finnegan of the Ashdown Park Hotel has taken on the role and knows tourism is still a great unknown in the time of Covid 19.

His hotel have had to re-arrange bookings for guests this summer due to the changing nature of the restrictions.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Paul says even though this year is still up in the air, tourism will be a major industry for County Wexford in the years to come:

