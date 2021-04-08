WEXFORD BEACHES TO BE UPGRADED AS VISITOR SPIKE EXPECTED DURING THE SUMMER

Work is to begin shortly to get the beaches of County Wexford ready for the summer.

A Lonely Planet list of the best beaches in the country didn’t include a Wexford representative much to the shock of local people.

Some work has already been completed at the Raven carpark to increase space for more visitors with a similar scheme to be commenced at Ballinesker in the next few weeks.

Wexford County Councillor John Hegarty says they are looking to highlight the brilliant amenities on offer in the county:

