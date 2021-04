The beauty industry is one of the safest around and should be allowed to reopen soon.

That’s the message from Airbase Makeup founder Roisin Leacy who says the lockdown for her business can’t be allowed to continue.

Personal services may be allowed to return next month but the government have not made any firm decisions on industries like hairdressing or nailbars.

Roisin, the Owner of The Gorey Institute told South East Radio hygiene is a must in their work even before Covid was a problem:

