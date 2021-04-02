WEXFORD BLACK METAL MUSICIANS DONATE FUNDS FROM NEW EP TO CHARITIES

A black metal musician from County Wexford has dedicated the sales of his new EP to a local charities.

Shane Murphy from Gorey goes by the name Sanguine Ichor and has released his new music this afternoon.

The EP, Volume 1 is a collaboration between Shane and another local artist For e she gone in ooh ah ha Foraoísí Gan Iniúchadh with the proceeds from the sales going towards the NWSPCA and the AsIAm autism charity.

Speaking to South East Radio, Shane says the EP was a bit of fun and he’s delighted to see the sales will help those that need it:

You can hear a full chat with Shane on his music and the metal scene in the South East right here with Aidan Delaney:

