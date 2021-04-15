WEXFORD BUSINESSES FEATURE ON LIST OF OUTDOOR DINING EATERIES FOR THE SUMMER

Hungry customers who are looking for outdoor dining in County Wexford now have a quick and easy way to check out where they can go for lunch.

Food blog Properfood.ie has a list of restaurants and cafes that are providing outdoor dining in the county this summer.

A number of businesses in the hospitality sector are back open but indoor service is still a long way off given the current restrictions.

Katia Valadeau came up with the list and she’s encouraging eateries to get in touch if they have an outdoor component to their business.

She told South East Radio that she wanted to help out the sector and point people in the right direction:

