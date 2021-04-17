WEXFORD CBS LAUNCH FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN FOR ASTROTURF PITCH

Wexford CBS are looking for the public’s help in getting the first floodlit astroturf pitch in the county up and running.

The school are running the Pitch Together campaign looking to raise 30 thousand euro to go towards the all weather facility.

A number of high profile sport stars from the county such as Kevin Doyle and Rianna Jarrett have backed the campaign which was set up this week.

Principal John Hegarty says once it’s up and running it will be available for all the community in Wexford Town and beyond:

