WEXFORD CE WORKERS TO RECEIVE PROPOSAL TO END 15 YEAR PENSION SCANDAL

Over 100 community employment workers are set to benefit as an almost 15 year fight for pension rights is to finally come to an end.

A possible resolution is on the horizon as a proposal has been agreed upon by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, and the Department of Social Protection.

Minister Michael McGrath says the proposal will now be sent to trade unions representing CE workers in a bid to sort out this long running issue.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Michael Sheehan says this is a step towards giving the people what they deserve:

